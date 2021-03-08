March Madness Live Adds Features as Tourney Returns

NCAA March Madness Live has been updated for the this year's tournament

NCAA March Madness Live, one of the first popular sports streaming sites, will debut a new design and features as the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament returns after being cancelled last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

March Madness Live this year is being presented by AT&T 5G, Coca-Cola and Capital, and Turner Sports, which manages it, said the new design will emphasize live video viewing, be easier to navigate and integrate seamlessly into connected and mobile devices to enable interactive experiences.

Read Also: NCAA 'March Madness' Tournament to Take Place Without Live Audience

One new feature is The Catch up, presented by AT&T 5G, which will give fans a recap of key moments from live games.

Game Center this year will be featured on all connected devices and include Condensed Games. It will also have a new tab to access interactive items, including polls, quizzes and alerts.

Fast Break, presented by AT&T 5G and Nissan returns.

This year the Capital One NCAA March Madness Bracket Challenge has been optimized to integrate with live game coverage, reminding viewers which outcomes they predicted and his they affect their standings.

Matchup Analysis will allow fans to choose from 20 stats to personalize how they pick their brackets. Bracket IQ is sponsored by Invesco QQQ.

On mobile, Coca-Cola, Capital One and Buick will sponsor the NCAA March Madness Live App for iOS; AT&T 5G, Capital One and Nissan will sponsor the Android app. On connected streaming devices: Capital One and AT&T 5G will sponsor the Roku app; AT&T 5G will serve as a sponsor for the Apple TV app; Capital One and AT&T 5G will sponsor the Amazon Fire TV app; Invesco will serve as sponsor for Google TV; and AT&T 5G, Coca-Cola and Powerade will sponsor the Xbox app.

Between them, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games during the tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV, plus NCAA March Madness Live.

The tournament tips off March 18.