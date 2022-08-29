‘Manifest’ Final Season on Netflix November 4

Flight drama Manifest starts its fourth and final season on Netflix November 4. Netflix shared the news on social media. “We will soon begin our final descent,” a tweet read, adding that “Part 1 lands November 4.

Manifest, about the passengers on a flight who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years, premiered in fall 2018.

The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur.

The first three seasons ran on NBC, and the show was cancelled in 2021. It had substantial viewership on Netflix, which then ordered 20 new episodes.

Jeff Rake is the creator and an executive producer. “BOOM,” he said on Twitter, adding “#828 #Manifest #Netflix.” Manifest starts with the passengers on Montego Air flight 828 departing Jamaica and heading to New York. ■