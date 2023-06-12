‘Manifest’ Creator Jeff Rake Thanks Fans For Sticking With Show Amidst Its Indirect Flight

Manifest creator Jeff Rake saluted fans who followed the drama through its complicated history. The final episodes came out on Netflix in early June, and Rake thanked fans on Twitter June 11.

“And that’s our story, folks. For those of you who started tweeting along five years ago, to those who joined in last week, thank you. This journey has been the ride of my career. I will miss all of you desperately. Let’s please keep the lessons of the show alive as we turn off the tv and go on with our lives. Kindness. Empathy. Redemption. Connectedness,” said @jeff_rake.

About passengers on a flight from Jamaica to New York who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five-plus years, Manifest premiered on NBC in 2018. It was canceled in 2021 after three seasons. With strong viewership on Netflix, the streaming network ordered 20 new episodes.

Season four part 1 premiered in November and part 2 went live June 2.

The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur.

Rake, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein are executive producers.

Rake thanked the Manifest crew in another tweet June 11. “I am so grateful for this tireless, committed, excellent group of people who gave their all day after day for years. Thank you all. This is our victory,” he said.