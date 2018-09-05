Man Rams Dallas Fox Station With Pickup Truck

A man rammed his pickup truck into KDFW-TV, the Fox station in Dallas, over and over Wednesday morning and then ranted something about “high treason’ before being arrested by the police, the station reported.

No one was injured in the incident. Station personnel were evacuated from the building and a smaller group of staffers kept the station on the air during its morning show.

[embed]https://twitter.com/FOX4/status/1037309502687772672[/embed]

Video from the station shows the man tossing paper into the air and stacking documents outside a door to the building after smashing several large windows. He also left behind a suspicious bag.

“Shortly after it came out as a crash it got upgraded to major disturbance when it was determined that the vehicle involved with the crash was actually intentionally ramming the building,” a Dallas police official told CBS affiliate KTVT-TV.

Police sent a bomb robot to examine the truck before it was search by bomb squad members.

“When he [suspect] did come out of his vehicle, after ramming the building, he pulled a bag out of his vehicle so we had our EOD, our bomb unit, come out here just as a precaution to check that and make sure that it wasn’t anything dangerous,” the police spokesperson said. “The bag was cleared.”

Several streets in the area were closed.

The incident is the latest physical attack on TV journalists at a time of heightened tensions in various sectors of the media. In August 2015, WDBJ Roanoke reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were shot and killed during a live broadcast.