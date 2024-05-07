Magnolia Pictures Licenses Content To Stream on Samsung TV Plus

Samsung has made a deal with Magnolia Pictures that will bring titles from Magnolia to the Samsung TV Plus free streaming platform.

Samsung TV Plus users will have access to 330 hours of content across 160 titles including Man On Wire, RBG, I Am Not Your Negro, Melancholia and 13 Assassins.

“As the home entertainment landscape continues to evolve, Samsung consistently remains a titan in the field and our partnership allows Magnolia to build upon their growing presence in streaming and showcase our extensive library to a wider audience,” said Randy Wells, President of Home Entertainment and CRO of Magnolia Pictures. “Through Samsung TV Plus, Magnolia Pictures further strengthens our streaming footprint as a premium destination for users in search of quintessential independent cinema.”

Every Samsung device comes equipped with Samsung TV Plus, which features more than 350 live TV channels and thousands of movies and shows on demand.