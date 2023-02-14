Magnite, SpringServe Picked To Provide More Ad Services For TMB
SpringServe become ad server of record for OTT
Magnite and its SpringServe unit have expanded their relationship with streaming content provider TMB.
Magnite, already one of the streamer’s preferred omnichannel supply-side platforms, has been selected as its pre-bid wrapper solution.
SpringServe was named ad server of record for over-the-top video content.
“Working with the TMB team to test new technology and implement features within their ad stack to deliver better results has been a really positive experience,” says Chris Signore, VP, Head of Sales at SpringServe. “The feedback we’re received from TMB has helped us refine solutions like our inventory routing functionality and ad quality tools via Bingewatcher to more closely monitor assets served through SpringServe. It’s been motivating to see the relationship scale in a significant way.”
TMB, formerly Trusted Media Brands, implemented an A/B test through Magnite’s Demand Manager resulting in a 7.8% increase in CPMs across all of its wrappers. Demand Manager is Magnite’s wrapper services solution that empowers publishers with tools, insights, and data to tune prebid to their specific needs, creating value for every impression.
“Our teams and technology support media owners across any and every screen and format and TMB is a great example of a content owner that can tap into the full extent of our offerings due to their scale,” Mike Laband, senior VP of programmatic platforms at Magnite, said. “As TMB continues to increase their content offerings across streaming video, display and mobile, we’re eager to help them simplify workflows and unlock opportunities through programmatic.” ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.