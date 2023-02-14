Magnite, SpringServe Picked To Provide More Ad Services For TMB

Magnite and its SpringServe unit have expanded their relationship with streaming content provider TMB.

Magnite, already one of the streamer’s preferred omnichannel supply-side platforms, has been selected as its pre-bid wrapper solution.

SpringServe was named ad server of record for over-the-top video content.

“Working with the TMB team to test new technology and implement features within their ad stack to deliver better results has been a really positive experience,” says Chris Signore, VP, Head of Sales at SpringServe. “The feedback we’re received from TMB has helped us refine solutions like our inventory routing functionality and ad quality tools via Bingewatcher to more closely monitor assets served through SpringServe. It’s been motivating to see the relationship scale in a significant way.”

TMB, formerly Trusted Media Brands, implemented an A/B test through Magnite’s Demand Manager resulting in a 7.8% increase in CPMs across all of its wrappers. Demand Manager is Magnite’s wrapper services solution that empowers publishers with tools, insights, and data to tune prebid to their specific needs, creating value for every impression.

“Our teams and technology support media owners across any and every screen and format and TMB is a great example of a content owner that can tap into the full extent of our offerings due to their scale,” Mike Laband, senior VP of programmatic platforms at Magnite, said. “As TMB continues to increase their content offerings across streaming video, display and mobile, we’re eager to help them simplify workflows and unlock opportunities through programmatic.” ■