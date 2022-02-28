Magnite Acquires Carbon To Help Monetize Audiences in Real Time

Magnite said it acquired the assets of Carbon, a platform that enables publishers to measure, manage and monetize audiences in real time.

Magnite said the deal will speed up its ability to deliver audience based selling around first-part data and bolster its product and engineering teams.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We believe seller-defined audiences will be a core part of the future of identity and addressability,” said Adam Soroca, Chief Product Officer at Magnite. “CTV sellers have valuable viewer data that makes them well-positioned to create unique first-party data and we expect their demands around addressability to become more pronounced. As it relates to the open web, the likely deprecation of the third-party cookie means publisher-centric identity solutions are foundational to the future of advertising.”

Carbon was started in the United Kingdom in 2018. Its key clients include Captify, The Arena Group (parent of Sports Illustrated and TheStreet , Narratiive, and Zeotap.

“Helping publishers be more profitable by providing them with technology to unlock the opportunities within their data has always been core to our mission,” said Pete Danks, CEO & Founder of Carbon. “We’re excited to further this goal as Magnite and continue to work with publishers to lay the groundwork for a new audience-based advertising paradigm built on sell-side data.” ■