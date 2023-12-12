Magna Gets Access to OpenAP Cross-Platform Audience Data With Acxiom Integration

Magna, the investment and intelligence arm of media buyer IPG Mediabrands, said it will be working with advanced advertising company OpenAP to plan and measure advanced audience campaigns across screens and platforms using the Open ID identifier and the new direct integration of Acxiom into OpenAP’s data hub.

Magna will be able to plan and monitor campaigns across multiple networks and publishers with ads running on linear networks and connected TV.

The use of OpenAP’s capabilities will enable Magna to reduce waste and overlaps throughout the flight of a campaign as clients approach next year’s upfront market.

“We think this helps our clients have an unbiased view of planning insights and holistic campaign performance across both linear CTV and programmatic endpoints, regardless of any of the newer currencies that we’ve been using,” Larene Mantel, VP, Strategic Investment at Magna, told Broadcasting+Cable.

“We’re excited about this because there’s also an Acxiom direct connection,” Mantel said.

Magna clients will get a holistic view of campaign reporting, rather than getting silos reports, which will help control frequency over the flight of the campaign.

Acxiom data is being made available centrally through OpenAP across linear, digital, streaming and programmatic channels.

“Buyers have more choices than ever before going into the next upfront cycle with multiple new currencies and data sources, all while managing the complexities of fragmentation of audiences across publisher endpoints,” Abbey Thomas, chief revenue officer at OpenAP, said.

“By leaning into a common identifier to unify campaigns across publishers, platforms and currencies, Magna is modeling the way for how to navigate an incredibly complex media buying landscape and future-proofing their investments as we migrate to privacy-centric clean-room technology with Acxiom in the OpenAP Data Hub,” Thomas said.