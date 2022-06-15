MadHive, Katz Media Group Create CTV Marketplace For Political Advertisers

MadHive and Katz Media Group said they are working together to help political advertisers use connected TV.

(Image credit: Madhive)

The two companies said they are creating the largest local CTV marketplace for election ads, with inventory from MadHive’s local broadcast clients and 1,300 publishers from the Katz Digital video portfolio.

Katz will also provide managed services to execute and optimize campaigns across inventory sources enabling brands to custom target consumers at scale by platform and geography.

“In 2020, more than 25% of the broadcast political ad dollars were placed through Katz Media Group,” Mark Gray, CEO of Katz Media Group, said. “This partnership will allow us to bring additional scale and inventory to the marketplace, while optimizing efficiency and neutrality by enabling advertisers to access billions of impressions from thousands of news organizations through one platform.”

The two companies will offer tools for targeting, real time optimization, sequential messaging, frequency control and incremental reach and attribution measurement. Clients will also have access to heat maps across more than 400 congressional districts.

“Every month we serve billions of local CTV impressions across all 210 DMAs,” MadHive CEO Adam Helfgott said. “This uniquely positions us to identify local voters at national scale based on a variety of parameters including geography, demographic, interests, and political party. And with our network of direct partnerships, we can report ad placement at a granular level and measure things like website visits, email signups, and donations, all while ensuring consumer privacy.” ■