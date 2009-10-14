'Made in Hollywood' Renewed For Fifth Season

Connection III Entertainment has renewed syndicated entertainment magazine series, Made In Hollywood, for a fifth season. It is cleared in over 80% of the country.



The producer-syndicator says the series has been sold to CBS' 21 owned TV stations for 2009-2010, in addition to stations owned by Hearst-Argyle, Belo, Tribune, and others. The series will continue to have MovieTickets.com-branded segments integrated into the program, while the movie ticket site will continue to cross-promote the show as part of the product integration deal. CBS sibling Viacom is one of the co-owners of MovieTickets.com.



Also renewed for a fourth season is Made In Hollywood: Teen Edition, which Connection III sells as FCC-friendly kids programming. It, too, was bought by the CBS station group, the company said.



Both series are weekly behind-the-scenes looks at the making of movies, TV shows and music. The shows air in multiple time periods that vary by market. They also run more than once in a number of markets.