‘Made in Hollywood,’ ‘Made in Hollywood: Teen Edition’ Nab Renewals

Connection III Entertainment Corp. announced Thursday it has secured renewals and cleared over 90% of U.S. households for Made in Hollywood and Made in Hollywood: Teen Edition.

The entertainment news magazines offer a behind-the-scenes look at how movies are made. Made in Hollywood will debut its 11th season, while spinoff Made in Hollywood: Teen Edition will bow its 10th season.

The series were renewed by CBS Television Stations, Fox Television Stations, Sinclair, Hearst, Gannett, CW Plus and Scripps for the 2015-16 season.

“We are very appreciative and thankful for the continuous support from our station partners going into Made in Hollywood’s 11th season and the milestone 10th season of Made in Hollywood: Teen Edition and delighted to continue our on-going relationships,” said Bill Trotter, Connection III’s head of domestic distribution.

Made in Hollywood: Teen Edition was nominated for a 2015 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Series.