‘Made For Love’ Gets Season Two on HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed series Made For Love for a second season. The comedy is based on the novel by Alissa Nutting. Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen star.

Milioti’s Hazel is a thirty-something woman on the run after a suffocating marriage to tech billionaire Byron (Magnussen). She learns he has implanted a monitoring device in her brain.

Ray Romano plays Hazel’s aging widower father Herbert. Dan Bakkedahl and Noma Dumezweni are also in the cast.

“Made For Love is funny, dark and entirely unique,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive VP, original comedy and adult animation, HBO Max. “We are thrilled to be reuniting with this dream team of talented producers, incredible cast, and CGI dolphins to tell the next chapter of this exciting story.”

Christina Lee, Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson are the executive producers. Stephanie Laing is a co-executive producer and directed six episodes, including the pilot and season finale.

Lee was the showrunner, and will share the role with Nutting in season two.

"We're thrilled we get the chance to work with our incredible cast and crew again," said Lee and Nutting.

Paramount Television Studios produces the show.