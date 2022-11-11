Maddie Kirker, Meteorologist, Joins WBNS Columbus Morning Team

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins WBNS Columbus this month, as part of the Wake Up CBUS team. She’s been at KXRM Colorado Springs.

“The commitment, passion and dedication Maddie brings to our team is a shining example of what it takes to be Central Ohio’s News Leader,” said WBNS President and General Manager John Cardenas. “I know she will be essential in providing our viewers the most accurate weather coverage to keep them safe and informed.”

WBNS is known as 10TV. Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabby Garcia anchor Wake Up CBUS, which begins at 4:25 a.m.

“After 10 years in the news industry, it feels so good to say I’m coming home to Ohio,” Kirker said. “At 10TV, I get to serve the community and work with a great team.”

Kirker is a graduate of Mississippi State University. She’s also worked at WPDE Myrtle Beach and WCBI in Columbus, Mississippi.

Tegna owns WBNS, a CBS affiliate. ■