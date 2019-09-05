MacLetchie Named Programming Head for Gaines-Discovery Net

Donna MacLetchie has been named general manager, programming for the new joint venture formed between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper.

The Gaines’ and Discovery announced their media joint venture earlier this year. It will include a linear TV network and a TV Everywhere app to be launched next year.

MacLetchie previously had been with Jane Street Entertainment, a production company she founded in 2011. She’s helped create and produce lifestyle and competition shows including Food Network Star, Queer Eye, Rachel vs. Guy Celebrity Cook-Off and Buddy vs. Duff.

Also Julie Morris has been named senior VP, brand strategy and operations for the venture. She has been with Discovery since 2003.

And John Marsicano has been picked to lead publicity and communication strategy. He has been leading publicity efforts for the Gaines’ Magnolia business and will continue to represent the couple directly.

“Having worked with Donna for over a decade, she's proven to have a keen eye for identifying talent and developing formats, and her passion and energy knows no bounds,” said Allison Page, president of the venture. “Julie is a gifted manager and brings a deep understanding of the audience —she knows how to draw in viewers. And John's insight into the Magnolia brand and the wider entertainment landscape is simply remarkable, and we are so excited to have him joining the network team. I’m very much looking forward to all that’s ahead for this team.”