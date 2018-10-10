Lyons Returns as News Director at WGN Chicago

After a brief absence, Jennifer Lyons is returning to WGN-TV, Chicago, as news director.

Lyons, named News Director of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable in 2017, left in August to take a post with Catholic Extension, a non-profit fundraising organization.

She is also in charge of Tribune Media’s local cable news operation CLTV.

WGN’s staff was informed of Lyons’ return in an email Tuesday from station president and general manager Paul Rennie.

Related: Honing the Local Edge at 'Chicago's Very Own'

“It’s my pleasure to announce that Jennifer Lyons is returning to be the News Director of WGN-TV/CLTV. Jennifer informed me that during her brief time away she came to the realization that her heart remains in local television and being one of Chicago’s Very Own. She will be back in her office Thursday morning. We all look forward to her return,” the email said.

A Chicago-area native, Lyons had been with WGN for 25 years and was named news director in 2014.

In an interview with Chicago media maven Rober Feder, Lyons praised Catholic Extension.

“They are great people, they have a great mission, and everything they do is wonderful,” she said. “But I quickly knew my heart is in news. I thought I could either stay and try it or I could go back to news. . . . I just know I love news and I love my job.”