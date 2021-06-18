‘Love After Lockup’ Season Three on WE June 18
Series about couples getting by after one gets out of prison
Season three of Love After Lockup returns with new couples, and convicts, Friday, June 18 on WE TV. According to WE, “Between personal life, family, kids and more, this season, the couples will risk it all for their felon lovers.”
The series follows couples who meet their fiancés at their prison releases and their unique road to the altar.
The couples include Daonte and Nicolle of Virginia, where Nicolle is not Daonte’s first inmate significant other; Rachel and Doug of Michigan, who were married while Doug was in prison; and Courtney and Josh, who first got together when Courtney was a corrections lieutenant, which resulted in her being fired.
Love After Lockup is produced by Sharp Entertainment. Executive Producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Alan Madison and Sophie Mallam. Lauren P. Gellert and Kate Farrell executive produce for WE TV.
