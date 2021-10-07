‘Louisiana Law: In the Eye of Hurricane Ida’ on Animal Planet, Discovery Plus Oct. 10

Animal Planet and Discovery Plus are teaming up on Louisiana Law: In the Eye of Hurricane Ida, which premieres on Animal Planet Sunday, Oct. 10, and on Discovery Plus. Ida made landfall in Louisiana Aug. 29 and left a trail of devastation that triggered a substantial response from the Wildlife Agents of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

The special Louisiana Law episode follows the agents after Ida, conducting search and rescue missions in the floodwaters.

“Louisiana experienced one of the most destructive hurricanes in the state’s history and we felt a responsibility to bring these search and rescue stories to our audiences,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive VP, development and production, factual programming, Discovery.

Louisiana Law premiered on Animal Planet in May.

“What the public sees in this segment of Louisiana Law is the best example of how our agents immediately answer the call to help the great people of our state during times of disaster, while in some instances, those agents are leaving their own homes and families at risk,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “It is gratifying to see the resilience of the people our agents interacted with. They are the best examples of Louisianans who get stronger and battle back, both emotionally and physically, after catastrophes.”

Louisiana Law: In the Eye of Hurricane Ida is produced for Animal Planet by Warm Springs Productions in Association with Watson Pond Productions with Christopher Voos, Marc Pierce, Chris Richardson and Brad Johnson the executive producers. For Animal Planet, Lisa Lucas is executive producer.