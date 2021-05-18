Discovery Grabs Junior Dog Show Series ‘The Mighty Underdogs’

Discovery will offer The Mighty Underdogs, a look inside Junior Dog Shows and teen dog handlers, across its various content platforms. It will premiere in the fourth quarter.

“In this all-new coming-of-age competition series, The Mighty Underdogs brings a never-before-seen look inside Junior Dog Shows where teen handlers compete among thousands for one of the limited, and highly coveted spots at the Westminster Dog Show, while also navigating the everyday journey of being a typical teenager!” said Discovery.

At the center of the action is coach Jody Davidson, who not only builds champion teen handlers, but also offers guidance on their road to self-discovery.

“There’s more than meets the eye in these Junior Dog Show competitions and what a better way to bring that quality of entertainment to the forefront than by showcasing a captivating cast of characters, starting with coach Jody Davidson,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive VP, development and production, factual programming, Discovery. “This is an opportunity to highlight the highs and lows of the competitive show world in addition to shining a light on these confident, bold teen handlers who are dedicated to being the best of the best in their group.”

The Mighty Underdogs is produced for Discovery by Catalina Content. For Catalina, Jeff Collins and Brenda Coston are executive producers. For Discovery, Keith Hoffman is executive producer.