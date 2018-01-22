Lotame Extends Smart TV Relationship With Inscape

Independent data-management platform Lotame said it extended its strategic relationship with Inscape, which delivers viewing information from 8 million connected Vizio TVs.

Lotame uses the smart-TV data from the Vizio sets to power its aItv audience intelligence products that help networks and markets better target advertising campaigns.

The new agreement runs through 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“In digital advertising, you have the ability to understand consumers in real-time. Unfortunately, with TV, marketers are still stuck relying on uninformed tactics and broad targeting using age and gender” said Doug Pollack, GM of aiTV Products and Innovation at Lotame.



Related: 'Project Thor' Analytics Firms Makes Smart TV Deal With Inscape

“Through aiTV, the industry’s first true turnkey DMP for TV, we help TV marketers dig deeper, delivering better targeting for buys using granular data, like purchase intent and life stage. Of course, it’s also not enough to just target audiences more effectively on TV.,” Pollack sald. “Brands need to keep the conversation going with customers wherever they are, building relationships regardless of the channel or device. By making Inscape’s data available for digital activation, as well, we have built a full-funnel solution that brings real value to advertisers, brands and agencies.”

There are three pieces to Lotame audience intelligence suite.

aiTV: Platform: Lotame’s aiTV: Platform brings the power of Lotame’s DMP to linear TV buyers and sellers. It overlays first- and third-party signals from online and offline channels, including purchase intent and life stage data, on top of programming, daypart and viewership insights from Inscape. This gives brands and agencies access to the kind of segmentation and audience targeting capabilities that digital has benefited from for years. For networks, it helps them develop a deeper understanding of their audience data, optimizing inventory and increasing linear sales revenue. With the aiTV: Platform, users can dramatically enhance planning, optimization and activation of TV viewership data, Lotame says.

aiTV: Attribution & Insights: aiTV: Attribution & Insights is a reporting platform offering marketers new information into the effects that TV media campaigns have on a brand’s foot traffic, online and offline sales, and website visits.. This provides a more efficient analysis and measurement pre and post campaign, which will help increase ad relevance, consumer engagement and revenue over the long-term, providing a view of Return on Investment

aiTV: SmartTV Data: aiTV: SmartTV Data enables clients to target TV viewership audiences across digital. As an independent platform, Lotame is integrated with multiple DSPs, SSPs and audience-targeting tools. With these integrations, TV audience data, including viewers of specific programming and commercials and more, can be targeted online. This targeting is scaled through the Lotame Data Exchange.

“Lotame is a leading global DMP for a reason, it knows what buyers and sellers want from data-- granularity, quality, timeliness, scale and safety and above all else actionability” said Jodie McAfee, senior VP of sales and marketing at Inscape. “The company has baked Inscape into products that are reshaping the market before our eyes."

Inscape has done a number of deals in the last few month with companies using smart-TV data to measure and target advertising including Data Plus Math, iSpotTV and Sorenson Media.