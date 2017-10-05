Sorenson Media Using Smart TV Real-Time Data From Inscape

Inscape, which collects data from millions of smart TV, has made a deal with Sorenson Media to provide data to the TV stations that use Sorensons’s addressability and measurement software.

More than 80 stations use Sorenson Media’s Spark Station Analytics. Sparks attention metrics give TV broadcasters the ability to make time-sensitive programming decisions, and supplies sales teams with near real-time reporting on the number of advertising and viewer impressions.

Combined with Inscape’s data, broadcasters will get a near-instant read on what segments, shows and dayparts are keeping viewers tuned in, plus details on when viewers tune out.



“This data not only gives broadcasters more accurate timely data, it also lays the groundwork for the growth of programmatic and addressable advertising, creating better experiences for consumers, at scale,” said Stefan Maris, senior VP of Product Strategy & Partnerships from Sorenson Media.

Inscape was founded as TV Interactive Systems and is now a subsidiary of Vizio.



“Sorenson Media has been able to drive massive adoption of Inscape data very quickly because it fills an important knowledge gap,” said Jodie McAfee, senior VP of sales and marketing at Inscape. “Utilizing data from smart TVs will reshape the way TV is measured and acted upon probably faster than many realize. Our partnership with Sorenson Media is a solid anecdote for the adoption of such data.”