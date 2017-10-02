Inscape Joins Two NYC Television Week Events as Silver Sponsor

Advertising solutions provider, Inscape, has joined NYC Television Week as a Silver Sponsor for Advanced Advertising and the TV Data Summit, NewBay Media announced.



Inscape captures live viewing data from content sources across millions of Smart TVs and devices delivering highly accurate cross-platform viewing behavior. Jodie McAffee, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at Inscape will be moderating the How Data Is Impacting the TV Business panel at the TV Data Summit and will be a panelist at Advanced Advertising’s Data Data Everywhere panel discussion.



Advanced Advertising takes place October 18, 2017 at the Sheraton Times Square in New York City. TV Data Summit takes place Oct. 19, 2017, also in New York City.



Both events are part of NYC Television Week, a series of six events over four days that cover the impact of changing technology on the business of television.



NYC Television Week features speakers from Google, Discovery, CNN, Comcast, comScore, Univision, and many more industry leaders. Registrants have the opportunity to network with speakers, sponsors and fellow attendees during all NYC TV Week events.



For more on the event, including information on tickets, go to http://www.nyctvweek.com/#



To learn more about the limited sponsorship opportunities that are still available, contact Charlie Weiss.