iSpot.TV Signs New Data Deal with Vizio’s Inscape

Analytics company iSpot.TV said it signed a new 7½-year agreement with Vizio’s data business Inscape, which gives iSpot.TV access to viewing information from millions of smart TV sets.

Inscape has been working with iSpot.TV for three years iSpot.TV and says the new deal gives it broader rights to use the Inscape data.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

iSpot.TV tracks TV advertising in real time, uses screen-level behavioral data from Inscape to provide closed-loop attribution and attention measures to brands, networks and agencies.

“Brands are changing the way they approach TV now that they can connect TV investments to business outcomes,” said iSpot.TV Founder and CEO Sean Muller. “This deal is a testament to our market traction and the trust brands have put in iSpot but also it speaks to the great working relationship we have developed with Inscape and the value we are creating together.”

Inscape is a subsidiary of Vizio and, with 7.7 million active TV devices, it is the largest single source of opt-in TV viewing data available to license in the United States.

iSpot.TV looks at TV ad impressions and consumer behaviors within the same household to calculate analytics that show how ads impact sales and other marketing metrics. Its system is being used by more than 200 major advertisers.

“iSpot is doing at scale what so many others are trying to do on an ad-hoc basis and the market is rewarding us all for it,” said Jodie McAfee, senior VP of sales and marketing at Inscape. “Their use of our glass-level, granular TV viewing data demonstrates how smart TV viewing data can and will power the next generation of measurement.”