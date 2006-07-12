Lopez' Jurisdiction Spans Country

Sony Pictures TV has cleared Judge Maria Lopez in 100% of the country--that's all 210 markets) for a fall 2006 launch.

The syndicated first-run show featuring the Cuban-born Lopez will bow Sept. 11, with production beginning Aug. 1 in New York.

That makes two shows the syndicator has gotten a perfect score on. Off-cable, The Shield, is also cleared in all 210 markets for fall.

Lopez will be teamed with other court shows in most of those markets.