Locality Names John Brohel Chief Financial Officer

John Brohel has been named chief executive officer of Locality, formed in June when CoxReps and Gamut were combined.

Brohel has spend the last two years in strategic consulting roles with companies including SirusXM and Boardwalk Pictures. Before that he was executive VP, finance, at AMC Networks.

In his new role, Brothel will report to Anne Hailer, president of broadcast, and Keith Kazerman, president of streaming. He will play a role in Locality’s investments in technology, people and products, the company said.

“This is an exciting strategic addition to our team,” said Hailer. “John’s expertise in financial planning and building structured processes for overall financial success for companies will play a pivotal role in the continued growth of Locality and in turn, our clients.”

“John's vast experience, particularly within the entertainment sector, positions us strongly as we bridge the traditional and digital realms within local video,” added Kazerman.”His strategic approach to value creation and financial management will be instrumental in realizing Locality's long-term vision.”

Before AMC, Brothel was CFO at Leftfield Entertainment.

“I’m excited to join the Locality team as chief financial officer,” said Brohel. “Locality is committed to increasing collaboration across streaming and broadcast. As chief financial officer, I’m in a unique position to help the company develop new opportunities for clients and drive more dollars to local TV by investing in the right tech, people and products that push our solutions forward.”