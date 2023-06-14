CoxReps, Gamut Combine To Form Locality Ad Business

CoxReps and Gamut are being combined to form Locality, a new company offering local advertising on both broadcasting and streaming.

Locality will combine the tech and streaming know-how of Gamut with the local broadcast expertise of CoxReps, to connect local advertisers with consumers with targeted, efficient and attributable results.

The two companies were acquired by One Equity Partners from Cox MediaGroup last year.

"TV audiences are fragmenting, as consumers broaden the definition of what it means to be a viewer,” said Mark Rosenthal, executive chairman of Locality. “There’s never been a more opportune time for brand advertisers to localize their own messages for maximum effectiveness. We are uniting technology and people from the best local TV partners in both broadcast and streaming, and investing in the companies, to address the needs of advertisers. By unlocking the tremendous power of local, we can drive more dollars to local video providers nationwide.”

Ann Hailer, who had been president of CoxReps, becomes Locality’s president of broadcast. Keith Kazerman, who had been president of Gamut, becomes president of streaming. Both execs report to Rosenthal.

“Locality connects local advertisers to consumers across all platforms, combining the most popular broadcast and streaming TV content with precise targeting to reach the right audiences in the right places at scale,” said Kazerman. “Consumers don’t care how they watch TV or how premium content is delivered, and advertisers are increasingly thinking the same way. We are reaching the right consumers, everywhere, through the power of local video.”

The combination of CoxReps and Gamut is designed to drive more dollars to local market by combining the value of streaming and broadcast television for brands seeking to connect with viewers.

“At Locality, we are experts in our local marketplaces, and will now help brand advertisers navigate smart broadcast and streaming advertising buys under one roof,” said Hailer. “We’re building on the respective strengths of each company, and are focused on providing maximum value for all of our premier inventory partners. It’s an exciting mission, and we’re just getting started.”