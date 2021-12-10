Local Now Adds Four Free Streaming Channels to Lineup

Local Now, Allen Media Group’s free streaming platform, said it added four new channels to its lineup.

The added channels are The Preview Channel, Us Weekly TV, Local Now Destinations and ACL Cornhole TV.

“The introduction of these four new channels to Local Now is just another example of our continued growth as a free-streaming service with an ever-expanding content library,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Local Now has over 11,000 movies and television shows featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest names and the addition of these channels offers our viewers more exciting lifestyle, travel and entertainment content.”

Local Now offers nearly 500 free streaming channel, including a Local Now channel in every local market.

“We are delighted and proud to become part of Byron Allen's family of channels on Local Now. He has been a constant innovator in the content and digital space. We couldn't be with a better partner than Allen Media Group," said William Sager, CEO, and founder of The Preview Channel.■