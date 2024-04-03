Local News Close-Up: Smallest-State Stations Think Big

When the Edward R. Murrow Awards were given out in New York in October, WPRI Providence staffers were elated to pick up one of the prestigious national awards — and even happier to be called up for a second one. The station won among small-market media outlets for Best Newscast and Overall Excellence.

As far as he could recall, Patrick Wholey, WPRI-WNAC VP and general manager since 2012, the station had never won a National Murrow before. “I see what we do every day, and how much everyone pours their heart into everything they do,” he said. “It’s nice to see that rewarded.”

But WPRI is still hustling to catch WJAR, the market leader in Providence-New Bedford. DMA No. 51 is a two-horse race.

Sinclair owns NBC affiliate WJAR. Nexstar Media Group has WPRI-WNAC, a CBS-Fox pair, along with The CW and MyNetworkTV on its subchannels. Standard Media Group owns ABC affiliate WLNE. Telemundo Station Group’s WRIW is part of Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, a regional brand that reflects stations and newsrooms in Boston, Hartford and Springfield (Massachusetts).

Cox Communications is the primary pay TV operator.

In February, WJAR won the 6 a.m., 5 and 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. races in both households and viewers 25-54, with WPRI in second in those key races. At 11 p.m., WJAR had a 3.8 in households, according to Nielsens from the market, ahead of WPRI’s 2.4 and WLNE’s 0.5. WJAR averaged a 1.0 in the late news demo at 11, with WPRI at 0.6 and WLNE at 0.2.

Serious Seniority

Known as NBC 10, WJAR wins with unflagging consistency, according to Vic Vetters, VP and general manager. The on-air talent on the 6 p.m. news has a combined 135-plus years of experience at the station and has been together for 16 years. Anchor Patrice Wood and sports anchor Frank Carpano both arrived at NBC 10 in 1980, and anchor Gene Valicenti in 1992. Chief meteorologist Mark Searles is the newbie, turning up in 2008.

“There’s a feeling within Rhode Island that a lot of our viewers have grown up and grown older with these people,” Vetters said. “There’s a level of trust.”

WJAR celebrates 75 years on the air in July. The station will celebrate then. Until then, “we do lots of flashbacks on a daily basis,” Vetters said.

The station launched 4 p.m. news in September 2022, in the place of Ellen, and debuted a FAST channel earlier this year. “We are slowly starting to promote it, and people are finding it,” said Vetters.

Whether it’s severe weather or another major event, Vetters said WJAR, with “Turn to 10” branding, is at its best when viewers really need the latest news. “When people sense there’s something important for them to watch,” he said, “we see a significant increase in viewers.”

Eyes on the Prize

WPRI and WNAC share the 12 News brand. 12 News is winning viewers with its Target 12 investigative team, which Wholey said has nine members, including Tim White and Ted Nesi. “It’s a massive unit,” he said. “I don’t think a lot of stations do that anymore. It’s a big part of our brand.”

WNAC has news at 7-9 a.m. weekdays, then 6:30 and 10-11 p.m., along with Saturday news 8-10 a.m.

Lifestyle program The Rhode Show has turned 15. WPRI-WNAC produces the New England Patriots program New England Nation, which airs on Nexstar stations throughout the region, including ones in Albany and Burlington.

The 12 News team of WPRI includes (l. to r.) anchors Shannon Hegy and Mike Montecalvo, and chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca. (Image credit: WPRI)

WPRI turns 70 next year. The station launched the Spanish-language digital show 12 Informa last year. It debuted as a weekly program, with Maria Elena Wah-Fitta and Alex Torres Perez delivering the news. It moves up to three days a week in April, with Vallery Maravi joining the team.

“The Hispanic population is growing massively,” Wholey said. Telemundo and Univision are focused on Boston, he said, and “nobody really hits on Rhode Island’s Hispanic culture.”

Telemundo’s local efforts include regional newscast Noticiero Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra on WRIW at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. weekdays.

WLNE, known as ABC6, is searching for a general manager. A listing on the corporate website said Standard Media is looking for “exemplary management talent, and a leader who will work smart, see the world from a unique perspective and guide WLNE into the future with strategic vision.”

WLNE’s call letters are short for We Love New England and the station has Grit, Ion Mystery and Defy TV on its subchannels.

Neighbors on 95

The Providence economy is so-so. Wholey described it as “stagnant.” Housing and the cost of living are pressing issues, with many Bostonians and New Yorkers buying homes during the pandemic. But Vetters said some economic growth is happening. “It’s holding up pretty well,” he said.

Both Vetters and Wholey describe Providence as a hidden gem. Boston is 50 miles to the north and New York 180 miles south. Residents enjoy relatively easy access to both, even if the region is at times overshadowed by the major markets.

The GMs say little Rhode Island stands on its own. “Providence is such a thriving, cultured city with great history,” Wholey said. The market offers “such a great coastline, great restaurants and access to other areas. There are so many positives to Rhode Island.”