Local News Close-Up: Capital Gains in Albany, New York

WNYT anchor Mark Mulholland (l.) and chief meteorologist Paul Caiano report from Troy for one of the station's ‘Around the 518’ segments.

The lawmakers who make up the state legislature in Albany, New York, headed home at the end of June, but there’s still plenty going on in the Capital Region. Lake George is a popular summer destination, as is Saratoga Race Course, which actually hosted the Belmont Stakes, normally held on Long Island at near the border with Queens but Belmont Park is undergoing construction.

When summer winds down, WNYT-WNYA will host four debates, along with the Albany Times-Union, radio station WAMC and public broadcaster WMHT — three for a congressional seat and one for the U.S. Senate seat now held by an Albany-area native, Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand. “We’re in the fourth largest state, and we’re in the state capital, so it’s a great opportunity for us,” said Jon Hitchcock, WNYT-WNYA VP and general manager.

Albany-Schenectady-Troy is Nielsen’s No. 59 DMA. Hubbard Broadcasting has WNYT-WNYA, an NBC-MyNetworkTV duo. Sinclair holds WRGB-WCWN, a CBS-The CW pair. Nexstar Media Group owns WTEN-WXXA, an ABC-Fox duopoly. WMHT is the PBS station and Charter Communications’ Spectrum News 1 has a base in Albany.

Spectrum News 1 features the nightly political show Capital Tonight, hosted by Susan Arbetter, in the 7 p.m. slot. It also airs on Spectrum News networks in Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. Nick Cowdrey, Spectrum News 1 managing director of editorial content and programming, called the host “a well-known and respected journalist.”

Spencer Conlin reports from the field for Spectrum News 1. (Image credit: Spectrum News 1)

The cable news network recently introduced Spectrum News in 90, which gives viewers 90 seconds of the news they need to get out the door, on the hour. There’s also weather on the ones.

WNYT and WTEN are in a fierce ratings battle. In May, WNYT won the 6 a.m. races in households and viewers 25-54, per the Nielsens, while WTEN took the 5 and 6 p.m. battles. In 11 p.m. households, WNYT had a 3.2, WTEN a 2.8 and WRGB a 2.3. (WXXA offers nightly news at 10.) In the late news demo, WNYT averaged a 0.9, WTEN a 0.8 and WRGB a 0.4.

WNYT has a unique approach to newsgathering in that station anchors are out in the field daily. That shows viewers the station’s commitment to the community, Hitchcock believes.

“We really structure our newsgathering utilizing our anchors,” he said. “All of our anchors report each day, and love to report. We play to the strengths we have.”

Josh Koumijian was promoted to WNYT news director from assistant news director in June. WNYA offers A Closer Look, a newscast expanding on the three major stories of the day, at 9 p.m. nightly.

WNYT spends the summer out in various communities as part of its “Around the 518” feature, the name reflecting the local area code. Six are planned for summer, with the full news team broadcasting live from a corner of the market. “We take it on the road to the various towns and cities in the capital region,” said Hitchcock. “It’s a great opportunity to show so much great history in this market.”

WNYT will have the Olympics, which includes local hoops star Jimmer Fredette playing 3x3 basketball.

Management at WRGB-WCWN and WTEN-WXXA would not comment on their stations.

Spectrum News 1 offers the weekly public affairs program In Focus, and deploys what Cowdrey called “issues-driven storytelling,” centered on issues such as education and public safety. A newscast will not so much report on a bill being discussed in the legislature, but will check in with what Cowdrey called “real people” who will be impacted by the bill if it becomes law.

“We really are part of the community, and try to dig into community issues,” Cowdrey said.

Will Pedigo, WMHT VP and chief content and engagement officer, said the PBS station is “real excited” about hosting the fall debates.

Local programming on WMHT includes the public affairs show New York Now. Hosted by Shantel Destra, the program turns 50 in January 2025, and WMHT will spotlight its signature show in the new year. “We are really excited about the opportunities that offers to celebrate the role of journalism and the value it provides,” Pedigo said.

WMHT also airs weekly program AHA! A House For Arts, which features profiles of and interviews with local artists, and musical performances.

Coming up next year is a documentary on the Erie Canal, which marks its bicentennial in 2025. Pedigo teased “untold stories” behind the waterway.

Access to Mountains, Metros

Government, education and technology are economic drivers in Albany-Schenectady-Troy.

Residents said there’s a lot to like about the capital region. There are the Catskills, Adirondacks and Berkshires, museums and theaters, and easy access to New York City, Boston and Montreal. “There are all these things we can expose our kids to,” Cowdrey said. “It really does have a lot to offer a young family.”

Pedigo, who arrived from Nashville in 2021, noted the “thriving arts community” in the region. “It feels like a true treasure, a hidden gem of a place,” he said. “The arts scene is incredibly strong.”

There’s also plenty of news. “It plays bigger than its market rank,” said Hitchcock, who took over as GM 2½ years ago. “I’d always heard that, and definitely feel it in this market. There’s a lot of news in this area.”