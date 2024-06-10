Local Broadcast TV Advertising Seen Rising 5.9% in 2024: Borrell Forecast

Local broadcast television advertising spending is expected to grow 5.9% to $9.91 billion in 2024. according to a new forecast from Borrell Associates.

After the election year, Borrell expects local broadcast advertising to drop to $8.77 billion, its lowest level since at least 2020.

Local cable TV spending is expected to drop 6% to $2.32 billion in 2024 and continue to fall to $2.12 billion in 2025.

Streaming video advertising (over-the-top and connected TV) among local buyers is seen increasing 3.9% to top $23.3 billion. That’s less than Borrell expected in its last forecast.

The dip in the growth rate for local streaming video came as a surprise to Corey Elliott, executive VP of local market intelligence and Borrell’s chief forecaster.

“While there’s a lot of passion around digital video, it presents a bit of a challenge for local businesses. They’ve been telling us in surveys that they don’t know how to purchase it or how it fits into their marketing plan. They aren’t even aware that it’s cheaper than broadcast TV. That all points to a more subdued ramp-up for OTT spending,” said Elliott.

“That being said,” he added, “the OTT jackrabbit is still outpacing everything else. It’s the fastest growing form of advertising and is already the fourth largest among the 18 different formats we track.”

Borrell forecasts local streaming advertising to reach the $24.7 billion mark in 2025.

Overall local advertising is expected to increase by 3.2%, which Borrell describes as a “healthy” rate, despite being slower than its earlier forecast of 4.4% growth.

The downward adjustment was triggered by new information from Borrell’s principal sources, including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Woods & Pool, D&B, IBIS World, and Borrell’s quarterly SMB Business Barometer, the forecaster said.

Over the next five years, Borrell sees total local advertising increasing at a compound annual rate of 2.2%.

“For the past three quarters, we haven’t seen a lot of variation in SMBs’ attitudes about the economy and their plans to invest in advertising,” said Elliott. “They’re mostly neutral and slightly positive about the economy, but we’re still not seeing anything that would signal the bigger spring-back that many are hoping for.”

Since Q3 of last year and continuing through Q2 of this year, Borrell’s barometer survey has consistently shown that 50% of small and medium-sized businesses consider it to be harder to sustain a small business than it was six months prior.

Among individual local markets, the biggest gainers were Rapid City, South Dakota, up 32.9% to $190.61 million; Springfield, Missouri; up 30.4% to $515.71 million; Missoula, Mont., up 14.1% to $209.51 million; Dothan, Alabama, up 11.3% to $96.41 million and Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, up 11.1% to $389.08 million.

According to Borrell, the biggest declines are being seen in Watertown, New York, down 5.1% to $76.2 million; Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, down 3% to $3.140 billion; Orlando, Fla., down 2.6% to $2.192 billion; and Gainesville, Fla., down 2% to $152.55 million.