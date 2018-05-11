Lobdell Named CFO at Telemundo Station Group

Telemundo Station Group named Matthew Lobdell as chief financial officer.

Lobdell, who had been VP of finance at NBC’s WMAQ-TV and Telemundo’s WSNS-TV in Chicago, will be responsible for all financial operations at the 26 Telemundo-owned stations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

He will report to Manuel Martinez, president of Telemundo Station Group, which is part of the NBCUniveral Owned Television Stations division of NBCUniversal. Lobdell will relocate to South Florida.

Lobdell succeeds Amanda Calpin, who was named CFO of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises last month

“Matt is a seasoned financial professional. He’s done an excellent job managing our stations accounting and reporting operations in Chicago, Dallas and San Diego as each local team experienced periods of massive growth. I look forward to working with Matt as we continue to strengthen our Telemundo stations, including the local teams we’ve recently added to our portfolio,” said Martinez.

Lobdell worked at several NBCU stations before his stop in Chicago including stints in Dallas-Fort Worth and San Diego.

He began his career with Arthur Andersen.