'Live!' Moves Annual Halloween Show to Nov. 5

Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy, Disney/ABC's Live! With Kelly and Michael will move its annual Halloween-themed show to next Monday, Nov. 5. The costume party is annually one of the show's highest-rated episodes.



Live! will return to its normal production schedule beginning Wednesday, where the guest will be World News anchor Diane Sawyer.

NBC's Today and ABC's Good Morning America have canceled their on-air Halloween costume parties as well.