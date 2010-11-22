'Live!' Launches Guest Co-Host Search

Live! with Regis and Kelly announced the launch of its "Men of Radio Co-Host for a Day Search" Monday. The competition asks viewers to nominate local radio broadcasters to join co-host Kelly Ripa the week of Jan. 24-28, 2011.



The search follows Live!'s "Women of Radio" search, in which viewers nominated female radio personalities to co-host the show with co-host Regis Philbin in August.

Nominations are open to male radio broadcasters over the age of 18 with regularly scheduled shows of any kind. Producers will narrow the nominees to 100 semi-finalists who will be cut down to ten finalists by viewers through online voting. Five broadcasters will ultimately be selected to fly to New York to guest co-host Live! for a day with Ripa in January.

Nominations can be submitted until noon ET Dec. 10. Full details are available at LiveRegisAndKelly.com.