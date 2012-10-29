'Live!,' 'Inside Edition' Only Syndie Shows to Tape Monday

Jimmy Kimmel had to cancel his live Brooklyn show scheduled

for Monday night, but not before he got in an appearance on Disney-ABC's

Live! With Kelly and Michael on Monday morning.

With Hurricane Sandy bearing down on New York City, the show

scrambled to reschedule some things, including having Kimmel show up Monday

instead of Tuesday. Live! also moved its "Kids of Live! Halloween

Fashion Show" from a taping planned for Monday afternoon to a live segment

on Monday morning, and aired a previously taped interview with House of Lies'

star Don Cheadle. Live! updated viewers on the storm both in its

"host chat" segment and toward the end of the show.

Live! does not plan to be in production on Tuesday,

with the brunt of Sandy expected to hit Monday evening, but on Wednesday

expects to go forward with its regular -- and highly watched -- Halloween

episode, which features hosts Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan dressing up in

multiple costumes.

CBS Television Distribution's Inside Edition, a news

magazine, was one of the few other syndicated shows to remain in production in

New York on Monday, a CTD spokesperson confirmed. CTD's Rachael Ray, the

other show the syndicator tapes in New York, is always dark on Mondays and had

already scheduled an off-production week.

Similarly, Sony's Dr. Oz had already scheduled a dark

week, and the show's host, Dr. Mehmet Oz, was in Kansas City on Monday, hosting

a free medical clinic there and taping a segment about it.

Most of the other daytime and syndicated shows that are

produced in the New York City area set contingency plans as the massive storm

bore down on the Eastern seaboard.

ABC's The View aired an encore broadcast on Monday,

and will do the same on Tuesday.

Similarly, The Chew stayed dark with producers

waiting to see about Tuesday.

Wendy Williams, host of Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams,

tweeted that her show was out of production on Monday and Tuesday with

production plans for the rest of the week on hold.

Of NBCUniversal's four talk shows -- Maury, Jerry

Springer,Steve Wilkos and Trisha Goddard that all tape at

NBCU's Stamford, Connecticut-based media center -- only Maury and Wilkos tape on Mondays. All four shows were scheduled to dark this week, but NBCU also chose to shut the center down completely in light of Sandy's arrival.