'Live!' to Host Post-Oscar Special

Live! with Kelly is headed to Hollywood to present its first-ever post-Oscar special live from the Kodak Theater.

Picking up where Oprah left off, Disney-ABC's Live! will air on Monday, Feb. 27, and will feature host Kelly Ripa chatting with Oscar winners, presenters and a panel of experts on the red-carpet fashions of Hollywood's big night.

Live! also is partnering with Slim-Fast to award a trip for two to Hollywood for Oscar weekend, as well as other prizes. Tickets to attend the show can be applied for at LiveWithKelly.TV. Ticket winners will receive them via email during the week of Feb. 13, 2012.

The Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Kodak Theater at the Hollywood and Highland Center and broadcast on ABC.