Live Commercials to Air During NBCU’s ‘Hairspray'

Oreo cookies, Reddi-wip desert topping and Toyota will be sponsoring Hairspray Live! on Wednesday and will be featured in unique advertising formats.

Commercials for Oreo and Toyota are scheduled to be broadcast live. The Oreo spot will feature actor Derek Hough, who plays the character Corny Collins.

“Our Nabisco portfolio of cookies and crackers is celebrating 115 years, and our collaboration with NBC and 'Hairspray' is one of the many ways we’re bringing moments of joy to our consumers this holiday season,” said Stephen Chriss, senior director, North America Marketing Activation & Strategic Partnerships at Mondelēz International. “We're thrilled to be featured in such a joyous musical theater event and excited that Oreo cookies, a beloved Nabisco brand, is part of this innovative advertising venture as a live commercial which is sure to spark many joyous memories – new and old – amongst viewers.”

Toyota’s spot will show a 2017 Corolla alongside a vintage model to celebrate the car’s 50th anniversary.

"Toyota is honored to feature its Corolla in a live commercial as part of such a great television event," said Nancy Inouye, director traditional and emerging media, Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A. "The Corolla is a timeless classic that has proven its mettle over the years, is the world's top selling car, and is certainly deserving."

Conagra Brands’ Reddi-wip will be featured in branded content featuring an old-timey milkman character. He introduces branded content showing viewers behind-the-scenes action on the set. The milkman will also makes an appearance during the show itself.

“Our partners at MediavestISpark continue to bring us innovative ways to help break through the holiday clutter in a key season for Reddi-Wip,” said Kate Briganti, director of advertising, Conagra Brands. “Reddi-wip’s milkmen roots link perfectly with Hairspray’s 1960s set, offering a very natural backdrop to celebrate Reddi-wip’s history, real cream point of difference and mission to Share the Joy. We were thrilled NBC’s programming team embraced the idea.”

During two commercial breaks, NBCU’s PiP format will let viewers see what’s happening on stage while commercials roll via a split screen. NBCU has previously used the format during news and sports programming.