NBC Slots LeBron’s ‘The Wall’ For Jan. 3

The Wall, a new game show from LeBron James, officially debuts on NBC Tuesday, Jan. 3. NBC will give the show a boost with a pair of sneak peeks: One after the America’s Got Talent: Holiday Spectacular Dec. 19, and one after the premiere of The New Celebrity Apprentice Jan. 2.

NBC says The Wall is set up “to change everyday people’s lives in an instant,” with more than $12 million on the line every night.

The Wall is hosted and executive produced by polymath personality Chris Hardwick. The rules, says NBC, are simple: “Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the wall and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team. Teammates have to work together to build a huge cash prize.”

“Wildly unpredictable,” adds NBC, “the wall is capable of millions of different outcomes.”

The show is a collaboration between SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media, with James, Hardwick, Maverick Carter and Andrew Glassman the executive producers. The Wall was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media.