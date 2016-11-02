Vocal Group Pentatonix to Host NBC Christmas Special

Grammy Award-winning a capella group Pentatonix will host its first holiday network special on NBC Dec. 14. The one-hour program, titled A Pentatonix Christmas Special, will see the group perform holiday favorites, with assists from Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson, among other pop stars.

A Pentatonix Christmas Special is executive produced by Brad Lachman Productions in collaboration with RCA Records and the band.

The group rose to prominence when it won competition series The Sing-Off on NBC in 2011.

Pentatonix recently released its third holiday album, "A Pentatonix Christmas.”

“A Pentatonix Christmas” follows 2014’s “That’s Christmas to Me,” which has been certified double platinum.

The band won a Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella in 2016.