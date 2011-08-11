Litton's Weekend Adventure to Premiere Saturday, Sept. 3

Litton Entertainment is prepping to premiere Litton's Weekend Adventure, a three-hour block of kids' educational and informational (E/I) shows on ABC-owned stations and affiliates across the country on Saturday, Sept. 3.

That block is comprised of six half-hour shows designed to be informative and entertaining for both teens and their parents. Litton just announced that Richard Wiese will host Born to Explore with Richard Wiese, in which Wiese travels the globe and shares his experiences with viewers.

"Born to Explore with Richard Wiese exemplifies Litton's Weekend Adventure's core mission of ‘co-viewing,' a television show that will engage our youth, their parents, and friends to open their eyes and minds to become explorers of their world," said Litton President Dave Morgan.

The block's other five shows include Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown; Everyday Health produced by The Biggest Loser's Mark Koops and hosted by Laila Ali and Survivor's Ethan Zohn and Jenna Morasca; Food for Thought with Claire Thomas; Culture Click, hosted by Nzinga Blake; and Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin, who has hosted several ocean-focused shows on Discovery and Animal Planet.

As part of the block's launch, Litton is partnering with Atlanta's George Aquarium to launch Ocean Mysteries. The series will be shot at the aquarium, and supported by the facility's biologists, veterinarians and subject-matter experts.