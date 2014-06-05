Litton Teams with The CW on New E/I Block

Litton Entertainment will produce a five-hour Saturday morning block aimed at kids for The CW, said John Maatta, The CW’s executive VP, and Dave Morgan, Litton’s CEO and founder on Thursday.

The new education and information block, called “One Magnificent Morning," will premiere Saturday, Oct. 4, and air from 7 a.m. to noon local time.

The block will feature ten educational and informational shows produced by Litton. These shows include Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan: Family Edition; Rock the Park, hosted by Jack Steward and Colton Smith, who tour the country's national parks; Calling Dr. Pol, watching a large-animal veterinarian work; The Brady Barr Experience, following a herpetologist as he checks out the world’s amphibious predators; and Expedition Wild with Casey Anderson. More programming will be announced later.

Litton also programs similar Saturday morning E/I blocks for ABC and CBS.