Litton Shopping 'Saving Hope' to Stations

Litton Entertainment will offer ICF Films’ and Entertainment One’s medical drama, Saving Hope, for weekend barter syndication with a launch expected in fall 2017, said Dave Morgan, founder and CEO of Litton Entertainment.

Canadian production company eOne last fall said it intended to push into the American syndication market, with plans to offer three shows that it co-produced: ABC’s Rookie Blue, Syfy’s Haven and CTV’s Saving Hope.

“We are pleased to see our captivating series connect with more and more audiences through syndication,” said Joey Sabella, head of U.S. and Latin American sales, in a statement. Sabella negotiated the deal on behalf of eOne.

The hour-long drama, which has been renewed for season five and airs on CTV in Canada and ION in the U.S., stars Erica Durance (Smallville), Michael Shanks (Stargate SG-1), Daniel Gillies (The Originals), Huse Madhavji (Call Me Fitz), Julia Taylor Ross (Silent House) and Kristopher Turner (This Life).

Created by Malcolm MacRury and Morwyn Brebner, Saving Hope is produced by eOne and ICF Films, in association with CTV, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. The series is executive produced by Ilana Frank and David Wellington for ICF Films, John Morayniss for eOne, and Lesley Harrison, as well as Brebner and Adam Pettle, who also served as showrunners.