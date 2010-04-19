Litton to Produce Six New E/I Shows For ABC Stations

Litton Studios, a division of Litton

Entertainment, has signed a deal to exclusively produce six new half-hour

educational and informational series for the ABC-owned stations and many ABC

affiliates starting fall 2011. Besides the ABC-owned stations, groups signing

on include Cox, McGraw-Hill, Newport

and Post-Newsweek.

The series are still in development, but among them are Ocean

Mysteries, Earth: Angry Planet and CultureClick. Ocean

Mysteries will feature a team of ocean scientists and explorers traveling

to some of the most remote parts of the globe to learn about the oceans. Earth:

Angry Planet considers harnessing the earth's weather for energy purposes.

And CultureClick address how technology is shrinking our planet.

All

the series will be shot in high definition. Litton will offer E/I support for

each of the shows with an FCC booklet for the public file to help attorneys

during station renewals, synopses of every episode of each series, reviews from

an independent panel of nationally recognized experts and educators who have

vetted each series, psychologists' findings on each show's E/I impact and a

letter from each show's creator/executive producer stating the program's target

demographic.

"Producing

programming that protects a broadcaster's license, educates children and

entertains entire families is a privilege and a Litton tradition," said Dave

Morgan, president and CEO of Litton Entertainment, in a statement. "Our

company's twenty year history of E/I quality programming began with Litton's

iconic leader in this category, Jack Hanna, whose series we launched in 1990,

the same year the FCC first enforced the children's television bill."

Litton

will continue to distribute its three other E/I programs to stations across the

country: Jack Hanna's Animal Adventures, Jack Hanna's Into the Wild and

Animal Exploration with Jarod Miller.