Litton Offers Barter-Free Episodes of Storm Stories

Prior to the show’s Sept. 29 launch, Litton Entertainment is offering affiliates of its off-The Weather Channel Storm Stories six barter-free episodes.

The episodes -- in which stations can keep all of the advertising inventory they sell -- come with promos, scripts for voice-over customization by stations’ local weather talent and drop-in weather updates.

Litton said the move is meant to assist stations facing economic hard times.

Episodes in the package include Oklahoma tornadoes, the Crater Lake Avalanche, the Laguna Landslide and the Semester at Sea storm, when 600 college students were hit by a 50-foot rogue wave.

Litton also is providing stations with a customizable sales reel that allows them to replace embedded green screen shots in the reel with their own meteorologists.

Storm Stories is cleared in 92% of the country on such stations as WABC New York; KCAL/KCBS Los Angeles; WGN Chicago; KYW Philadelphia; WJBK Detroit; WSB Atlanta; WTSP Tampa, Fla.; WJW Cleveland; KPHO Phoenix; KUSA Denver; WESH Orlando, Fla.; KXTV Sacramento, Calif.; KSDK St. Louis; WPXI Pittsburgh; and WJZ Baltimore.

Station groups represented include CBS, ABC, Tribune Broadcasting, Fox, Gannett, Cox Television, Hearst-Argyle Television, Weigel Broadcasting, Media General, Clear Channel Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Scripps.