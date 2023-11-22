Little Dot To Manage 3 Cineverse Channels on YouTube

Cineverse said it made a deal to have Little Dot Studios manage three of its channels — Fandor, RetroCrush and Midnight Pulp — on YouTube.

Cineverse expects Little Dot, an All3Media unit, to be able to grow the channels via social media.

“We need to continue to expand our footprint and grow audiences for our unique content and there’s no better place to do that than on YouTube and across social media,” Cineverse executive VP of global partnerships Marc Rashba said. “Through our commercial expansion strategy, we are able to work closely with our internal content teams, and partners like Little Dot Studios, to target audiences that we may not already be reaching via our FAST and AVOD services today.”

Little Dot specializes in connecting premium content and digital audiences

“With dedicated specialisms in Entertainment, Sports and Consumer Brands, we create meaningful connections with audiences through all digital content touchpoints,” Larissa Bellamy, partnership director at Little Dot Studios, said. “We will work with the highly engaged audiences on YouTube and Facebook and deliver them highlights and full episodic content from some of the top channels that Cineverse has built via its global FAST and AVOD business.”