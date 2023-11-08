Cineverse, Amagi Team Up on FAST System for Video Service Providers

Cineverse and Amagi have formed a commercial partnership to provide video service providers with a system for launching and managing free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Offered as a managed service starting in January 2024, the combination is built on Amagi’s cloud-based FAST platform and Cineverse’s Matchpoint software and content services, the companies said.

The kit will help with content acquisition and curation, monetization and a technology backend.

“Partnering with Amagi presents a unique opportunity for both companies tocreate unparalleled value in the evolving FAST landscape,” Cineverse chief technology officer Tony Huidor said. “We’re setting new standards in service excellence, allowing our clients to benefit from our combined expertise. This isn’t just about technology; it’s about enabling meaningful viewer experiences.”

The companies will team up on sales and marketing of the services.

“Cineverse’s expertise in content acquisition, editorial and their VOD suite of products is a perfect complement to our own, and together we are able to offer an unmatched solution that truly addresses the needs of FAST operators/platforms” Amagi co-founder and chief revenue officer Srinivasan KA said.

“The joint FAST Kit offering is the ideal solution for anybody looking to launch and scale a FAST service and generate new revenue streams without introducing new costs and resources,” KA said. “We are confident that this offering will revolutionize the way FAST services are launched and operated, and we are excited to partner with Cineverse to make it happen.”