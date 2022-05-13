Lisa White Named VP/News Director at KPIX-KBCW San Francisco

Lisa White has been named vice president and news director at KPIX-KBCW San Francisco Bay Area, which are part of the CBS News and Stations group. She has been assistant news director at KPIX for 22 years. She succeeds Mark Neerman as news director.

“Lisa’s experience, passion, poise and thoughtfulness have helped establish the bedrock of our stations for many years,” said Scott Warren, president and general manager of KPIX-KBCW. “Everyone here is thrilled to see her receive this well-deserved promotion. Going forward, we look forward to having Lisa continue to provide leadership, creativity and vision that will help us raise the bar across all of our platforms.”

Warren was named general manager in March, after Kevin Walsh retired.

Prior to joining KPIX in 2000, White spent 10 years with KRON San Francisco, beginning as a news producer before being promoted to managing editor and then assistant news director. She spent six years as a producer at KING Seattle.

“I am deeply thankful to Scott for his support and faith in me as I continue to have the honor of being a member of our CBS Bay Area news team,” White said. “I feel fortunate to be able to be part of such an amazing team of experienced and innovative professionals. I look forward to doing everything I can to support my colleagues as we build on our great legacy in news and community service, and also make sure our newsroom is a place where people love to work.” ■