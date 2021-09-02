Lisa Hamilton Daly Named Crown Media Exec VP Of Programming

Lisa Hamilton Daly has been named executive VP of programming at Crown Media Family Networks. She will report to Wonya Lucas, president and CEO, Crown Media. She was previously executive VP, creative affairs and executive producer at Bedrock Entertainment

Michelle Vicary was executive VP of programming at Crown, until she departed in June.

As head of Crown Media’s programming department, Daly is charged with identifying, developing and creating content for Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama, as well as SVOD service Hallmark Movies Now and AVOD platform Hallmark Movies & More. She’s also responsible for Crown Media’s programming strategy and “diversifying the voice and breadth of the company’s talent pool,” according to the company.

“Delivering first-rate, heartfelt programming that resonates with our audience, while aligning with the Hallmark brand promise, is at the core of everything we do,” said Lucas. “Lisa has incredible creative instincts and a proven track record in producing beloved, compelling content that stands the test of time–making her the perfect person to lead the charge as we evolve our programming strategy and expand the kinds of stories we tell. I eagerly look forward to her putting her talent and insights to work for our various channels and services and am confident our viewers will love what she brings to the table.”

Prior to her time at Bedrock, Daily was director of original series at Netflix, developing and producing Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and Firefly Lane, among others. Before that, she spent seven years at A+E Networks, where she was vice president of programming, and held a VP role at Dreamworks Studios.