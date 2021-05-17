Crown Media Programming Executive Michelle Vicary Departing Company

Longtime Crown Media programming and production executive Michelle Vicary will leave her position at the beginning of June, the network said Monday.

Vicary has served as executive VP of programming for Crown Media Networks since 2011, overseeing production and original programming for all of Crown Media’s platforms, including Hallmark Channel, according to the company. She was instrumental in developing such Hallmark scripted series as When Calls the Heart, Good Witch and Chesapeake Shores.

Crown Media has named Randy Pope, senior VP of programming and development, and Darren Melameth, senior VP, programming and content strategy, as interim co-leads while searching for a replacement, said Crown Media Family Networks CEO Wonya Lucas.

“We thank Michelle for her contributions to the growth and success of our networks and for helping to bring the quintessential Hallmark brand to life,” Lucas said in a statement. “We appreciate the passion and effort she has brought to our team and to the company.”

Crown Media earlier this month named veteran programming executive Toni Judkins as its senior VP, programming and development for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

