Crown Media Names Toni Judkins as Senior VP Programming and Development

Crown Media Family Networks has appointed veteran programming executive Toni Judkins as senior VP, programming and development for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, the company said Monday.

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel )

Judkins, who will report to Crown Media executive VP of programming Michelle Vicary, will oversee the development and production of original content that explores diverse, character-driven stories, said Hallmark. Prior to joining Hallmark, Judkins ran her own production company Moxy Media, and before that served as TV One executive VP, programming and production.

“This is an incredibly pivotal, exciting time in the evolution of our programming footprint; recruiting Toni is a reflection of our continued commitment to meaningfully branching out in our storytelling and characters,” Vicary said in a statement. “Toni’s background in creating and producing a wide variety of content that appeals to both broad and niche audiences will play an important role as we continue to explore new and more varied ways of bringing Hallmark’s signature brand of content to life.”

Jessica Callahan (Image credit: Hallmark Channel )

Hallmark also promoted Jessica Callahan to VP programming for the network. Formerly director of programming and development, Callahan will be responsible for piloting original programs and movies through every step of the development and production process, and will contribute to the development and execution of broad content strategies for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, said the company

Vicary said: “Having worked for a decade as a production executive on the Hallmark Hall of Fame team prior to joining Crown Media, Jessica has a deep understanding of our unique, brand-driven approach to positive, heartfelt programming. Over the last five years, her talent, creative instincts, vitality, and humor have made her an integral and extremely well-liked member of the programming team, and I look forward to watching her continued growth and professional development with this well-deserved promotion.”

