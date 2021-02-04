Crown Media Names Josef Robey Director of VOD Product
Will oversee Hallmark TV streaming service
Crown Media has named Josef Robey director of video on demand products.
Based in Los Angeles, he will oversee digital production for Hallmark Movies Now and live streaming and on demand application, Hallmark TV.
Hallmark Movies Now, which launched in 2017, last fall topped the one million paid subs mark at a price of $5.99 per month.
Robey reports to VP of digital Josie Ventura.
Robey most recently has been a product development consultant for digital startups. Before that he was executive director of product at Disney/ABC Television Group.
His resume also includes digital video posts at Viacom (director of digital strategy, business development and distribution), NBC-Owned TV Stations (director of digital distribution and emerging platforms), and in product integration at AOL and labor relations and PR at Napster.
