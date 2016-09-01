Lisa Hackner Leaving ABC

Lisa Hackner, ABC executive VP of daytime and syndication, is departing the network, sources confirmed. The department that oversees daytime development also is in transition, but how that will shake out is unclear.

An ABC spokeswoman declined to comment.

That Hackner is leaving the network isn't surprising in light of the quick failure of last season’s high-profile panel talker, FABLife, which saw star Tyra Banks quit in November. Hackner also oversaw changes at The View that resulted in the ouster of executive producer Bill Geddie and the short return of Rosie O’Donnell. The View, which was put under the purview of ABC News in 2014, appears to be on a much more steady path these days under the guiding hands of executive producer Candi Carter, co-executive producer Brian Teta and consultant Hilary Estey McLoughlin.

In February, ABC gave Rebecca Campbell, president of the ABC Owned Stations, oversight of daytime, which includes Live With Kelly, executive produced by WABC New York; as well as network shows The Chew, General Hospital and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Hackner joined ABC in 2013. Previously, she had worked at Telepictures Productions, the first-run production arm of Warner Bros., where, as executive VP creative affairs, she reported in to McLoughlin. While at Telepictures, Hackner helped develop The Tyra Banks Show, which ran in syndication from 2005-2011. She also worked on such programs as Ellen DeGeneres, Bethenny, TMZ and Anderson.

